In Photos: The Team of 9 Women Commandos Who Guard Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Sub-inspector M Thanush Kannaki is heading the team guarding MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Nine women wearing safari suits inspect their X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s, and 99mm pistols as they scan the 100-metre perimeter. As an SUV reaches the gate, the women, like action heroes, are around it, guarding the VIP. This isn’t a scene out of a movie. While this security detail seems quite regular for any top politician, these safari-clad officers are all women.
These nine women are the commando security forces deputed especially for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The Quint visited the special security detail at the Tamil Nadu Commando Force Training School Marutham in Chennai.
Meet Sub-Inspector M Thanush Kannaki, Head Constable M Dhilshath Begam, and constables R Vidya, J Sumati, M Kalishwari, K Pavitra, G Rami, V Monisha, and K Kousalya. These nine women are the commando security forces deputed especially for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Quint visited the special security detail at the Tamil Nadu Commando Force Training School Marutham in Chennai.
Dhilshath Begam (right) was the first woman to don the safari attire. It was her 10-year-long dream that came true in 2021. She aspires to become an IPS officer.
M Thanush Kannaki, who leads the team, grew up hearing the stories of IPS officers Vijay Kumar and Sylendra Babu, and is determined to leave behind a memorable impression.
All the women hail from remote villages and are proud that they are the first policewomen from their respective home towns.
Shortlisted from more than 80 applicants, the women underwent rigorous physical and mental tests, and their observation skills and mental agility were also tested.
The squad is trained in unarmed combat, firing guns, bomb-detection, crowd management, and car and motorcycle handling. They are also trained to handle trauma and high-stress situations.
Before the chief minister reaches a location, the security team scans the area and creates a 'sterile circle.' They keep a close watch on the crowds gathered, monitor the people coming closer to the leader, and see how many are singing the national anthem, said Constable V Monisha.
Each of them are issued specific duties to be done from their vantage points on the ground. Their primary duty is to ensure the women in the crowd do not get too close to the chief minister. They also speak to the public and aid them in submitting their petitions to the CM in a more disciplined manner.
All of them are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal any details about the chief minister, his schedule or his security arrangements – even with their own families.
The women are also trained in kalaripayattu, a type of martial arts designed for the ancient battlefield. The training includes combative techniques with weapons.
'From being a reporter to a sub-inspector, women are in every top position. There is nothing women can't achieve,' said a proud Thanush Kannaki.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)