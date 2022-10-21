Five Reasons Why Apollo Hospital May Face a Probe Over Jayalalithaa’s Death

Jayalalithaa was admitted at Apollo Hospital, Chennai on 22 September 2016. She died on 5 December 2016.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Apollo Hospitals, a prominent hospital chain in the country, is in the dock over the death of J Jayalalithaa, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which was set up to look into the circumstances that led to the demise of the former CM, has concluded that doctors of Apollo made some serious lapses while treating Jayalalithaa who was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for 75 days prior to her death.
On what basis did the commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy, find fault with the hospitals, the services of which are availed by thousands of people across the country? Let's find out.
The commission has held Jayalalithaa’s treatment at the hospital suspect primarily for five reasons:
Jayalalithaa was not surgically treated for an underlying heart condition
Jayalalithaa was allegedly kept in the dark on some crucial aspects of her treatment
The government was allegedly not informed of the true nature of Jayalalithaa’s health condition
The hospital authorities allegedly misguided the public by not revealing Jayalalithaa’s true health status
The hospital allegedly did not record the exact time of death and delayed recording it by several hours
Actor Dharmendra talks to Jayalalithaa during her acting days.
Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai on 22 September 2016, and was treated there till her death on 5 December 2016. She was 68 when she died.
Jalayalithaa was allegedly diagnosed with a heart condition – Left Ventricular (LV) Dysfunction – late in 2015. “There is vague evidence without supporting documents,” towards this, the commission has observed. According to the commission, when Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital on 22 September 2016, the initial diagnosis was that she was suffering from sepsis, community-acquired pneumonia and acute LV failure. According to the commission, while the hospital treated her for sepsis and pneumonia, she developed “perforation and vegetation” on the heart on 29 September 2016.
Jayalalithaa walks past a statue of MGR.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi doctors Dr Nithish Naik and Dr Deva Gourou Velayoudam, who deposed as commission witnesses, also stated that surgery alone could solve vegetation (or bacterial infection of the heart valve), "even as health condition of the patient has to be taken into account while performing the surgery."
Further, Dr Shamin Sharma of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, who was called in by Jayalalithaa’s relatives, had also recommended surgery. She had offered to perform the surgery, which was denied because Apollo doctors took the advice of Dr Richard Beale, an intensive care medicine specialist based in UK, the commission has noted.
The commission has asked why a cardio-thoracic surgeon was not consulted to surgically deal with the vegetation. It is to be noted that the commission has, however, observed that some doctors of Apollo and AIIMS had ruled out the need for surgery. This was a wrong call, the commission has indicated in its report.
The commission has also asked why the former CM was not flown out to any health facility abroad for medical care. In fact, Dr Richard Beale had recommended treating her abroad and had even agreed to accompany her in an airbus, the commission noted, based on Beale’s statement.
The commission has observed that while Jayalalithaa was treated for sepsis during the first 15 days of hospitalisation, in the next 60 days she was treated for lung and heart ailments alone.
However, Dr Babu Abraham of Apollo Hospital ruled out the need for this angiogram, the commission has observed. According to the commission Dr Beale had also recommended an angiogram in the early stage of treatment.
While Apollo Hospital doctors have allegedly not clarified the reason for postponing the angiogram, a major concern the commission’s report has raised, is that Jayalalithaa was not informed of the possible need for an angiogram. Though the former CM was lucid, she was not given this vital information, the commission has alleged.
Sasikala pays tribute to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai.
The commission has also stated that Jayalalithaa’s signature was not seen on any of the hospital documents. It was her aide, VK Sasikala and the then chief secretary who had signed the treatment documents on her behalf.
According to the commission, it was not just Jayalalithaa who was allegedly left in the lurch. Even the government and her party colleagues in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were not aware of the exact nature of her ailments and the treatment given to her, the commission has stated. The then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan failed to pass detailed information about Jayalalithaa’s health status to the government, the commission has implied.
The commission says:
The commission has observed that decisions regarding Jayalalithaa’s health were mostly taken by Sasikala and Jayalalithaa’s personal physician Dr KS Sivakumar in consultation with doctors at Apollo Hospital. Even her relatives were not informed of key decisions, the commission has observed.
The commission has also observed that the treatment was “shrouded in secrecy.” The report read:
If the government had knowledge of Jayalalithaa’s critical condition, the cabinet could have passed a resolution to get her treated at a foreign medical facility, the commission has claimed. While the government was not keep in the loop, Apollo Hospital misguided the public too, the commission has claimed.
In a press conference held on 12 November 2016, Apollo Hospital Chairman C Pratap Reddy allegedly claimed that Jayalalithaa’s heath had improved and that she could leave the hospital any time she wished. The commission, however, has come down heavily on this statement.
As per medical records at the time, the patient was in no condition to leave the hospital, the commission has claimed.
VK Sasikala visits former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina in Chennai.
The commission has called this statement “highly condemnable” as it misinformed people about the CM’s health status. It is to be noted that Jayalalithaa died when she was still the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This was at a time when millions were eagerly awaiting news about Jayalalithaa’s health status. The former chief minister, who also had an illustrious film career before she stepped into politics, was one of the most popular leaders of Tamil Nadu.
For his statement alone, Pratap Reddy’s conduct should be probed, the commission has recommended.
The commission’s report read:
The damning report has also held the hospital responsible for not recording the patient’s time of death correctly.
According to statements made by nursing staff, duty doctors and technicians who were present in Jayalalithaa’s room on 4 December, she suffered cardiac arrest in the afternoon on the same day, the commission has found. However, the doctors were not able to revive her either by administering CPR or sternotomy till 3.50 pm on 4 December.
Jayalalithaa was then placed on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) for the next many hours, the commission has observed, adding that the hospital's decision was to “satisfy themselves.” ECMO is a machine which replaces some of the functions of the patient’s heart and lungs. The hospital placed her on ECMO as brain death had not happened, the commission has observed.
If there was no chance of revival or even the possibility of a heart transplant, why was Jayalalithaa’s death not declared on 4 December, the commission has asked. A team of doctors from AIIMS too had examined Jayalalithaa when she was on ECMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
The commission observes:
The time of death was declared as 11.30 pm on 5 December 2016.
The observations of the Arumughaswamy Commission have essentially contradicted the report of a medical board set up by AIIMS. The medical board in its report had stated that Apollo Hospitals had followed all the required treatment protocols in Jayalalithaa’s case. VK Sasikala too has refuted the findings of the commission and has said that she acted only on the recommendation of trusted and qualified doctors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)