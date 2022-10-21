Five Reasons Why Apollo Hospital May Face a Probe Over Jayalalithaa’s Death

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi doctors Dr Nithish Naik and Dr Deva Gourou Velayoudam, who deposed as commission witnesses, also stated that surgery alone could solve vegetation (or bacterial infection of the heart valve), "even as health condition of the patient has to be taken into account while performing the surgery."

Further, Dr Shamin Sharma of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, who was called in by Jayalalithaa’s relatives, had also recommended surgery. She had offered to perform the surgery, which was denied because Apollo doctors took the advice of Dr Richard Beale, an intensive care medicine specialist based in UK, the commission has noted.

The commission has asked why a cardio-thoracic surgeon was not consulted to surgically deal with the vegetation. It is to be noted that the commission has, however, observed that some doctors of Apollo and AIIMS had ruled out the need for surgery. This was a wrong call, the commission has indicated in its report.