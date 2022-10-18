'Investigate Sasikala's Role in Jayalalithaa's Death': Arumughaswamy Commission

Jayalalithaa was admitted in the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai on 22 September 2016.
The commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has recommended an investigation into the roles of VK Sasikala, a close confidante of the leader, KS Shivakumar, Sasikala's nephew, C Vijayabaskar, former Tamil Nadu health minister, and Dr Radhakrishnan, former health secretary.
The 450-page report of the retired judge A Arumughaswamy was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, 18 October. The commission was set up five years ago, in 2017, to look into the conspiracy theories and conflicting accounts surrounding Jayalalithaa's illness, months-long treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, and eventual demise.
The report has highlighted some of the most important unanswered questions such as:
Who decided to switch off the CCTV cameras at Apollo Hospital when Jayalalithaa was being treated?
Was Jayalalithaa brought to the hospital in an unconscious state?
Was the time of death announced accurately?
What was Sasikala's and a few doctors’ intention behind allegedly stopping Jayalalithaa from getting an angiography?
Arumughaswamy report also noted discrepancies in the versions narrated by Sasikala and the doctors who treated her. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had promised in its election manifesto that the party's government will “bring out the truth” about Jayalalithaa’s death.
Arumughaswamy Commission was set up five years ago, in 2017, to look into the conflicting accounts of Jayalalithaa's illness and treatment at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.
Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on 22 September 2016, with fever and dehydration. The hospital noted that she was “stable and under observation” and was conscious. In a press conference on 24 September, the hospital said that she will be discharged in a few days and will soon resume her normal duties.
According to the commission, on 22 September at around 4 pm, Jayalalithaa's health condition was quite poor and she was being treated by doctors at her house. When she fainted, she was administered oxygen at home and then rushed to the hospital. The statement from the treating doctor at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai showed that she did not regain consciousness.
Shortly after hospitalisation, it was diagnosed that Jayalalithaa had developed “sepsis” on account of a urinary infection. Subsequently, the doctors diagnosed that she also had deteriorating heart conditions.
Jayalalithaa was treated for 75 days at the Apollo Hospital.
The report corroborated this observation with the testimonies of doctors who had treated the leader on the last day.
On the morning of 4 December, Jayalalithaa had consumed cornflakes at around 11.30 am. A short while later, at 2 pm, a weeping sound was heard from the room, following which doctors and Sasikala rushed in. According to a doctor, Dr Rama Devi, who was present in the room at the time, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest. “Heart alone vibrated but blood didn't circulate,” the report quoted her saying.
Even though the doctors had claimed that her health was improving, testimonies showed that that wasn't true.
At 3.50 pm on the same day, another doctor, Dr Nalini, claimed to have taken an “emergency" echo. "When she took echo she noted that her (Jayalalithaa's) heart had stopped functioning and the late CM was being given a massage. She stated that the echo taken by her on 4 December is not in the file and if that echo is examined the heart's final movements would be seen,” the report read.
In it's report, the commission has at length analysed Sasikala's association with Jayalalithaa.
In 2011, Sasikala was openly accused of betraying Jayalalithaa's trust. Jayalalithaa had also asked leaders and AIADMK cadre not to have association with her. “The bonhomie between the two vanished and spite and ill will took its place. This demonstrates clearly the total estrangement between the duo. At times, facts are stronger than fiction,” read the report.
The commission has alleged that Sasikala issued fake statements on Jayalalithaa's health status.
The commission has also submitted that Dr Richard Beale of United Kingdom (UK) had recommended that Jayalalithaa be taken abroad for treatment, but Sasikala allegedly blocked it.
The commission, however, did conclude that there was nothing “abnormal or unnatural in the conduct of the people including Sasikala in the house in taking adequate care to shift late CM to the Apollo hospital promptly without delay.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)