'Investigate Sasikala's Role in Jayalalithaa's Death': Arumughaswamy Commission

The report has highlighted some of the most important unanswered questions such as:



Who decided to switch off the CCTV cameras at Apollo Hospital when Jayalalithaa was being treated?

Was Jayalalithaa brought to the hospital in an unconscious state?

Was the time of death announced accurately?

What was Sasikala's and a few doctors’ intention behind allegedly stopping Jayalalithaa from getting an angiography?



Arumughaswamy report also noted discrepancies in the versions narrated by Sasikala and the doctors who treated her. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had promised in its election manifesto that the party's government will “bring out the truth” about Jayalalithaa’s death.