Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden House to Be Handed Over to Niece & Nephew: Madras HC

An amount of Rs 67.9 crore which was deposited by the government as purchase price for the residence can also be recovered.

In January this year, the then AIADMK government had sought to throw open Veda Nilayam to the public. However, after Deepa and Deepak moved court, filing separate petitions, Justice N Seshasayee ordered that the inauguration ceremony alone can take place as scheduled on 28 January but that the nearly five-decade old residential property should not be opened to the public until the court issued further orders. The right, title and the interest of the heirs of Jayalalithaa cannot be marginalised, the court had held at the time.

The petitions were filed in August last year, after the High Court had held that Deepa and her brother J Deepak, were the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa in respect of the latter's ancestral and self-acquired properties.

In her petition, Deepa had said that the Poes Garden residence was purchased by her grandmother NR Sandhya alias Vedha Jayaraman in the year 1967. The residence was named as "Veda Nilayam'' after her grandmother.