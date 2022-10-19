‘Ready To Face Inquiry’: Sasikala Refutes Involvement in Jayalalithaa’s Death

The commission report had noted discrepancies in the versions narrated by Sasikala and the doctors who treated her.

"Even though Dr Richard Beale (UK physician) said he is prepared to take late CM abroad for treatment, why it did not materialise?" read the report.

"Dr Samin Sharma convinced late CM for taking angiopasty and she also agreed for the same but why it had not taken place," the report asked.

Sasikala claimed, "I do not have adequate medical knowledge to take such decisions. The decisions regarding the treatment and medicines were taken by the doctors. All that I cared for was that Amma got first-class treatment."

The commission has also held Dr Pratap C Reddy, chairman of the hospital accountable for sharing misleading false information about the leader’s health condition.

“Though he is the person bound and authorised to state true facts, with his full knowledge that it was not true, issued a press meet with a false statement that the late CM can be discharged at any time. Secondly. he has issued briefings in his room often without disclosing the real fact regarding the heart ailments and treatment to be given,” the report read.

Responding to the allegations, Sasikala said in the note, "Apollo Hospital is not incompetent to seek my medical advice. We were already seeking treatment for Amma for different ailments and that is why we preferred to take her there. I never objected to her being taken abroad for treatment. It was decided by doctors from AIIMS that there was no need for angioplasty."