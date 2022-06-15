Rumors of Franco's Reinstatement are 'Self-Generated,' Say Church Sources

Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of having raped a nun as many as 13 times.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal was recently in the news with the reports stating that he is likely to be reinstated as the Bishop of Jalandhar after the Vatican is ready to accept the verdict by an Indian court acquitted him in a rape case.
However, sources at the church in Kerala, as well as Jalandhar, say that the news is a ‘self-generated’ propaganda by Bishop Franco and his supporters, and there is no move to reinstate him.
The nun is from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuruvilangad, in the interior in Kottayam district of Kerala, and filed an appeal against Franco’s acquittal in the high court in March.
Bishop Franco headed the Jalandhar diocese of the Syro-Malabar church, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala.
The Apostolic Nunciature (Pope's Ambassador) to India in September 2018 had accepted the request of Franco to relieve him of his religious duties temporarily.
However, James Sandhu, Ex-Parish Council President at the Holy Trinity Church, Jalandhar, who was present during the nuncio’s two-day visit at Jaladhar, told TNM that the Franco case was not even on the agenda.
“If anyone is lobbying for Bishop Franco, it’s him. The nunico’s visit was a friendly one. One of the priests asked the nuncio that while the court was checking if that was rape, will the church will look into it as the violation of the sixth commandment (celibacy). The priest also asked how a Bishop can continue in the post if there was violation of the sixth commandment. Then the nuncio said that the church will accept the court order as he (Bishop Franco) is an Indian citizen, but since there is an appeal that will be looked upon in that way. Then, the priest asked a second question: what is the church’s stand on the sixth commandment, since this could set a precedent. Then the answer was that the church will look into the matter,” a source in Jalandhar church told TNM.
The source added, “In all the conversations, there was neither an intention expressed that the Vatican will reinstate him or give him a clean chit, nor that he will be eligible to come back. This is a pure hoax planted by Bishop Franco to make him a saint. It’s true that the nuncio said that the court order will be respected as Bishop Franco is an Indian citizen, but the nuncio said nothing about reinstating him; that is Bishop Franco’s own creation. The nuncio is also said that the case is in the court (referring to the appeal) and that the church also accepts that. In Jalandhar, no one is interested in him coming back.”
Meanwhile, Save Our Sisters (SOS), a forum formed to support the survivor nun and those who support her, wrote to the Vatican requesting it not to reinstate Franco as the Bishop of Jalandhar, until the appeal against the lower court’s judgment is heard and decided by the High court of Kerala. The letter is addressed to Pope Francis.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)