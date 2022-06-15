Rumors of Franco's Reinstatement are 'Self-Generated,' Say Church Sources

“If anyone is lobbying for Bishop Franco, it’s him. The nunico’s visit was a friendly one. One of the priests asked the nuncio that while the court was checking if that was rape, will the church will look into it as the violation of the sixth commandment (celibacy). The priest also asked how a Bishop can continue in the post if there was violation of the sixth commandment. Then the nuncio said that the church will accept the court order as he (Bishop Franco) is an Indian citizen, but since there is an appeal that will be looked upon in that way. Then, the priest asked a second question: what is the church’s stand on the sixth commandment, since this could set a precedent. Then the answer was that the church will look into the matter,” a source in Jalandhar church told TNM.

The source added, “In all the conversations, there was neither an intention expressed that the Vatican will reinstate him or give him a clean chit, nor that he will be eligible to come back. This is a pure hoax planted by Bishop Franco to make him a saint. It’s true that the nuncio said that the court order will be respected as Bishop Franco is an Indian citizen, but the nuncio said nothing about reinstating him; that is Bishop Franco’s own creation. The nuncio is also said that the case is in the court (referring to the appeal) and that the church also accepts that. In Jalandhar, no one is interested in him coming back.”