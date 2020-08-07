Kerala Court Grants Bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Rape Case

Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is the prime accused in the nun rape case in Kerala was granted bail by the Kottayam Additional Sessions court on Friday, 7 August. This comes after the trial court in July cancelled his bail for failing to turn up for all hearings.

The court has now granted bail to the rape accused Bishop on a fresh bail sureties and adjourned the next hearing to 13 August, 2020, when the chargesheet will be read out.

His new bail conditions specify that until 13 August, Bishop Franco must not leave Kerala and must also be physically present for all subsequent hearings. The judge also recalled the non-bailable warrant which was issued earlier.

The prosecution also pointed out that the accused, who was tested positive for coronavirus in July in Jalandhar, Punjab, had not submitted a COVID-19 negative certificate before the court. The court observed that this will be looked into by the health department.