Nun Rape Case: Survivor, Kerala Govt File Appeal Against Bishop's Acquittal

The survivor in the nun rape case and the state government have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court order that acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Mulakkal, the former Bishop of Jalandhar, was accused of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad. The survivor alleged that Mulakkal had raped her multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

On Wednesday, 30 March, the Kerala government approved the move to file an appeal in the high court against the trial court verdict acquitting Mulakkal.

In January, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kottayam had acquitted Mulakkal in the case after it found the survivor's testimony 'unreliable'.