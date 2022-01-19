'Avalkoppam': Letters of Solidarity Pour In for Kerala Nuns Fighting Franco

In an act of solidarity, letters of support have been pouring in for the Sisters of Kuravilangad who are shocked at the acquittal of ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun.
The nuns were confident of a favourable outcome in the case. However, they were shook when an additional district and sessions court, on 14 January, acquitted the Roman Catholic bishop.
Hundreds of people have taken to social media to share handwritten letters addressed to the survivor, and fellow nuns supporting her in the fight. Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, who are always at the forefront of women issues, took to social media with the hashtag ‘avalkoppam’, meaning, with her always.
Sisters Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Neena Rose, Josephine Villoonnickal, Ancitta Urumbil, and Alphy Pallasseril, residing at the St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad in Kerala’s Kottayam district, have stood by the survivor from the beginning of the fight in 2018. Since they decided to support a sister from their congregation, in her fight for justice, they have been shunned by the church authorities.
Many celebrities shared words of comfort to the sisters stating that their support is what has brought national attention to the issue.
Father Augustine Vattoly, the convenor of the ‘Save Our Sisters’ Forum (SOS), told The Quint, "The nuns are completely shocked and paralysed. The survivor is living in fear. She wants to come out to the light and speak but the difficulties are just going to build. The people of Kerala, irrespective of caste and religion are supporting the sisters. But there could be retaliation from the church authorities soon. We want all the support possible to keep the fight going."
"The fight is not over. As Sister Alphy said that day, 'it is a life and death struggle.' Keep the faith. Justice must prevail,” said journalist Indulekha Aravind.
"As I read through the many pages of the judgment so many times I felt that I could not read it any more because for most of the time, it looked like you were on trial and not the accused," read Chaynika's letter on Twitter.
"Maybe if we stand together, even the blind and wilfully deaf will believe you," read the letter by journalist Rohini Mohan.