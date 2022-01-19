'Avalkoppam': Letters of Solidarity Pour In for Kerala Nuns Fighting Franco

In an act of solidarity, letters of support have been pouring in for the Sisters of Kuravilangad who are shocked at the acquittal of ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun.

The nuns were confident of a favourable outcome in the case. However, they were shook when an additional district and sessions court, on 14 January, acquitted the Roman Catholic bishop.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to share handwritten letters addressed to the survivor, and fellow nuns supporting her in the fight. Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, who are always at the forefront of women issues, took to social media with the hashtag ‘avalkoppam’, meaning, with her always.