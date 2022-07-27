BJP Accuses PFI & SDPI of Praveen Nettaru’s Murder, Probe On To Nab Assailants

The Dakshina Kannada police are linking Praveen Nettaru's murder to the killing of a Muslim that took place in Kerala on 19 July 2022.
A day after the gruesome killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth wing leader in Dakshina Kannada district, shopkeepers and businessmen in Sullia and Puttur have voluntarily shutdown their establishments.
Despite the district police imposing section 144 in Puttur, Sullia, and Kadaba, the mortal remains of the deceased were taken out in a procession and brought to his native village Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.
A few members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ABVP, and other right-wing organisations such Hindu Janajagruti Samithi have also alleged that the killing was carried out by members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
In Dakshina Kannada's Mangaluru, BJP state president and Member of Parliament, Nalin Kumar Kateel and other local BJP leaders arrived at Bellare village to pay last respects to the deceased BJP Yuva Morcha district executive member Praveen Nettaru.
Kateel who was accompanied by Puttur MLA Sanjiva Mathandur and district in-charge minister Sunil Kumar condemned the brutal murder and promised the family speedy justice.
Meanwhile, BJP workers expressed outrage and called for immediate arrests of those responsible for the murder of the BJP youth leader on 26 July.
Speaking to reporters, Muralikrishna Hasantadka said, "Today, Praveen Nettaru who worked for the development of our society has been brutally murdered. I thank the shopkeepers of Puttur and Sullia for having imposed a self-bandh. But, when we look at this murder, it clearly shows that it was pre-planned."
Meanwhile, speaking to The Quint, Jabbir Ariyaadka, district president of PFI in Puttur said, "BJP is trying to mislead the police by making political allegations. Within minutes of the murder, the right-wing organisations stoked emotions and made it communal. Instead of indulging in politics, the government must focus on catching the assailants."
Further, the district leaders of PFI also reached out to the members of minority community and asked them to not react to any political allegations made by right-wing organisations to maintain harmony.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also alleged that PFI and its sister organisation SDPI must be to blame for the killing of BJP Yuva Moracha leader. Speaking in Delhi to reporters, the minister claimed that the killers came from Kerala and the organisations that they belong to were allegedly being supported by CPI(M) and Karnataka Congress.
Meanwhile, several members of the BJP Yuva Morcha across Karnataka started mass agitation and resigned from the party unit. Accusing the Bommai administration, the youth claimed that the BJP has failed to protect the lives of party workers.
The district police in Mangalore's Dakshina Kannada are questioning three people in relation to the case – the two persons who witnessed the murder and a shopkeeper who was the last person to have seen Praveen Nettaru on 26 July.
According to police sources The Quint, the district police first got the complaint from Madhu Raya, the owner of the Akshaya Chicken Centre. The police are suspecting the murder to be a political revenge killing. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Meanwhile, speaking to The Quint, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said, "Praveen Nettaru’s murder took place within the limits of Bellare police station last night. The complaint mentions that people who hacked Praveen to death, came by a bike, whom we are yet to trace. As of now, four separate teams have been formed to carry out the investigation and gather the evidence."
"There are high chances that the murder was carried out in retaliation to the murder of B Masood, who was killed by unknown people on 19 July in Kerala. We are also trying to ascertain if the vehicle used by the assailants was from Kerala," the source added.
Outraged by the Praveen's murder, the workers of BJP and hundreds of other youth belonging to various right-wing organisations gathered at the funeral procession.
Despite section 144 being in place, there were also reports of miscreants pelting stones and also indulging in arson near Sullia bus stand. A bus which was enroute Mangaluru was also damaged near Bolwar junction, causing massive security concerns.
Several right-wing activists belonging to Sri Rama Sene, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi, and Akila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also shouted slogans alleging that the murder was a revenge killing by members of the minority community.
In an attempt to maintain peace and harmony, Sri Rajashekarananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt, a Hindu religious organisation, also reached out to protesters to maintain peace. The swamiji remarked, "This sort of revenge killing shows that Taliban culture has penetrated India, particularly Karnataka. But, we must not fight and indulge in violence. Let the law take its course."
