BJP Youth Leader Murdered in Karnataka by 3 on Bike, Party Stages Protests

A youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly murdered by three bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada on Tuesday, 26 July.

Praveen Nettaru, who was the district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was killed at around 8 pm in Bellare on Tuesday night. He had closed his poultry shop and was returning him when his attackers charged on him with a machete.

A Times of India report quoted the police as stating that the motive behind the murder was not yet known, and that a case is being filed in connection with the matter.

As per sources, the murder was perpetrated to avenge the killing of a Muslim youth who was allegedly attacked by saffron outfits last week.