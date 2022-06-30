'Circle of Violence Must Be Broken': Eminent Indians After Udaipur Killing

A day after a Hindu tailor was murdered brutally by two Muslim men in Udaipur, artists, scholars, and politicians demanded strict action against the killers and called for peace.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was murdered by two men on the afternoon of Tuesday, 28 June, in the city’s Dhan Mandi area, over his social media posts allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Historian and writer Rakhshanda Jalil said that there can be no excuses or extenuating circumstances to the incident.

"What happened in Udaipur has to be condemned in very unequivocal terms. I say this to you as a practicing muslim, this is not the Prophet’s way. If you think you’re doing it for your Prophet, for your religion, then you are misguided,” she said.