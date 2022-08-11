Three Key Suspects Arrested for BJYM Leader's Murder in Karnataka

BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada on 26 July.
(Photo: Kamran Akhtar/ The Quint)
Three key accused involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru were arrested by the police from Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border on Thursday, 11 August.
The three accused have been identified as Shia, alias Shiabuddin, Bashir, and Riyaz Anthadka, reported news agency PTI.
Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar told PTI:
All the three key accused are natives of Dakshina Kannada district. Seven others were previously arrested for conspiracy and allegedly conducting recce on behalf of the assailants.
Kumar said that the accused will be thoroughly questioned on their intentions behind targeting Nettaru.
"They will be questioned as to who else had helped them, which places they went, who gave them shelter and assisted them financially. All these things will be probed and after that we will hand over them to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the government has already ordered giving the case to the NIA," Kumar added.
Additionally, he said that six vehicles, five two-wheelers and a four-wheeler, were used in committing the murder.
A total of eight people have been arrested so far over the killing of the BJYM leader. On Sunday, 7 August, two more people were arrested in connection with Nettaru’s murder from Gaurihole in Bellare.
BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on 26 July.
The 32-year-old had closed his poultry shop, Akshaya Poultry Farm, and was returning home when the attackers charged at him with a machete.
Tensions gripped Bellare after the murder as the police reportedly shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests.
Several Hindutva organisations launched demonstrations against the murder, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur to protest Nettaru's killing.
Instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge were also reported from the district on 27 July, amid the uproar.
(With inputs from PTI.)
