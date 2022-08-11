Three Key Suspects Arrested for BJYM Leader's Murder in Karnataka

Three key accused involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru were arrested by the police from Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border on Thursday, 11 August.

The three accused have been identified as Shia, alias Shiabuddin, Bashir, and Riyaz Anthadka, reported news agency PTI.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar told PTI: