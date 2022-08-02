BJP Youth Leader Case: Karnataka Police Arrests 2 More in Praveen Nettaru Murder

Days after a youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Praveen Nettaru, was killed in Karnataka, two more persons – Saddam and Harris – were arrested in connection with the murder on Tuesday, 2 August.

The suspected conspirators and assailants have been identified, and a search for them is underway, news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Two other persons – Zakir and Shafique – were arrested in connection with the case on 28 July. Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), as per the police.

The murder case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday.