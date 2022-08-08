2 More Arrested for BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru's Murder

Two more people were arrested on Sunday, 7 August, in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader in Karnataka's Dakhina Kannada district.

A total of 6 people have been arrested so far over the killing of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death outside his shop on 26 July.

Saddam, Harris, Zakir, and Shafique had been arrested in connection with the case earlier. Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), as per the police.