2 More Arrested for BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru's Murder

The Dakshina Kannada police are linking Praveen Nettaru's murder to the killing of a Muslim that took place in Kerala on 19 July 2022.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Two more people were arrested on Sunday, 7 August, in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader in Karnataka's Dakhina Kannada district.
A total of 6 people have been arrested so far over the killing of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death outside his shop on 26 July.
Saddam, Harris, Zakir, and Shafique had been arrested in connection with the case earlier. Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), as per the police.
All suspected conspirators and assailants have been identified, and a search for them is underway, the police said.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada on 26 July.
The 32-year-old had closed his poultry shop, Akshaya Poultry Farm, and was returning home when the attackers charged at him with a machete.
Police sources had claimed that the murder may have been perpetrated to avenge the killing of a Muslim youth who was allegedly attacked by saffron outfits last week.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday, 6 August, indicated that those involved in the murder were locals. The police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.
Meanwhile, on 28 July, 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who was a resident of Mangalpete, was murdered by a group of masked assailants outside a clothing store.
The police is probing if there is a link between the two cases.
