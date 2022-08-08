Delhi Court Sends ISIS Member to NIA Custody Till 16 August

A Delhi court on Monday, 8 August, sent an active ISIS member, arrested for allegedly collecting funds for the global terror group, to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till 16 August for custodial interrogation.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma extended the custodial interrogation of Mohsin Ahmad, who originally hails from Patna in Bihar, on a plea filed by the probe agency after he was produced before the court.

Ahmad was arrested from his Batla House residence on Saturday by the NIA in the case of ISIS' online and on-ground activities.

The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on 25 June.