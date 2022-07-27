BJP Youth Leader Murdered in Karnataka by 3 on Bike, Party Stages Protests
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned Nettaru's murder, and promised due punishment for the culprits.
A youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly murdered by three bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada on Tuesday, 26 July.
Praveen Nettaru, who was the district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was killed at around 8 pm in Bellare on Tuesday night. He had closed his poultry shop and was returning him when his attackers charged on him with a machete.
A Times of India report quoted the police as stating that the motive behind the murder was not yet known, and that a case is being filed in connection with the matter.
As per sources, the murder was perpetrated to avenge the killing of a Muslim youth who was allegedly attacked by saffron outfits last week.
Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai condemned Nettaru's murder, and promised due punishment to the culprits.
"The barbaric killing of party activist Praveen Nettaru from Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace, may god bless his family with the strength to bear this pain," he wrote in Kannada on Twitter.
Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in Bellare on Tuesday night following the incident, demanding justice.
