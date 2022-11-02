Explained: Karnataka Government Vs Auto Aggregator Apps on 'Convenience Fee'

Aggregators like Ola and Uber, started auto-rickshaw services in Bengaluru as pilot project in 2014. The service turned into a full-fledged service in 2016. Rapido, a company native to Bengaluru also began auto services the same year.

There are over 55,000 autos in Bengaluru, off which more than 60% are attached to either Ola, Uber, Rapido or other small local aggregators. But these companies have done business in Karnataka for over six years, without licences for aggregation of auto-rickshaws. The licenses are a must under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules of 2016.

In addition the aggregators were levying high convenience fees. For instance, Ola and Uber charged a convenience fee of nearly Rs 45, on top of Rs 60 which is the base fare. This led to customers paying over Rs 100 for even a short distance of 2 kms.

In response the Bommai government banned the aggregator autos, for over-charging, and for "illegally" providing auto services in Bengaluru.

But when the aggregators moved the High Court of Karnataka, its interim order saying that only a 10% convenience fee exclusive of GST could be applied on a single ride, status quo returned.