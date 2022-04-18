Auto, Taxi Drivers Begin Two-Day Strike in Delhi Over Rising Fuel Prices

With the current price of CNG in Delhi at Rs 71.61 per kg and the fuel prices soaring, several autos, cab, and taxi drivers' associations in Delhi launched a two-day strike on Monday, 18 April.

The Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi, a unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh announced that their members would be on a strike in Delhi on 18 and 19 April.

The associations have asked the Delhi government to bring down the fuel prices and increase the fares of cabs and autos.