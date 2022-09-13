Explained: Bengaluru’s Water Crisis Amid Floods and the Way Forward

The ‘Silicon Valley of India’ – Bengaluru – suffered one of its worst floods when the city received about 131.6 mm rain, in a span of 24 hours, on 5 September, making it the day that received the second highest rainfall in September in 34 years.

While most of the areas in Bengaluru East were flooded and water stagnation was reported at low-lying areas, drinking water supply for over 50 areas in the city too was stopped as a pumping station in Mandya’s TK Halli was flooded due to heavy rain.

One wonders, how a city witnessing highest rainfall for the month of September can suffer a water crisis. Experts suggest the cause of this perennial woe is mismanagement and unequal distribution of water among residents.