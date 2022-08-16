Ola's First Electric Car: Range, Features, Specs, and Other Details Here

Ola announced the launch of its first EV car: Check all the details like range, features, and specs here.
On the eve of Independence Day 2022, Ola has confirmed the launch of its first ever electric car. According to the company's CEO, the Ola EV is all set to hit the markets in 2024. The new electric car by Ola will have a range of almost 500 km, which will be better compared to the ranges of other electric cars like Mahindra XUV400 electric and Tata Nexon EV Max.
In addition, Ola has also announced the launch of its Ola S1 electric scooter under a budget-friendly price. Check all the details about Ola EV including price, features, and specifications below.
Following are some of the expected features and specs of the first ever electric car by Ola:
The EV will have a range of 500 km (0 to 100 in 4 seconds).
The car will be equipped with its own Move OS.
Assisted driving capability.
The electric car is expected to be handleless.
If reports are to be believed, the car will be keyless.
The Ola EV is likely to flaunt an all-glass roof and aerodynamic body making it chic and stylish.
As per some reports, the company has confirmed that the electric car will be powered by battery packs manufactured from the new 2170 lithium ion cell.
The price of Ola EV in India has not been confirmed yet by the concerned officials.
The S1 scooter by Ola will be available in sale from 1 September 2022. As of now, buyers can pre-book the Ola S1 by paying a pre-booking amount of Rs 499. The pre-booking of Ola S1 electric scooter has already started from 15 August and will end on 31 August. Interested customers must know that the ex-showroom price of Ola S1 scooter will be approximately Rs 99,999. The Ola S1 electric scooter will own a 3 KWh battery and is built upon the same platform as Ola S1 Pro.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)