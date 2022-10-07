Rapido, Ola, and Uber Autos Illegal in Bengaluru – Services To Discontinue Soon

Karnataka Transport Department has declared the Ola, Uber, and Rapido auto services illegal, following which the services will be discontinued soon in Bengaluru. According to the Transport Department of Karnataka, the auto services provided by Rapido, Uber, and Ola are illegal under On-Demand Transportation Technology Act 2016 and must be stopped with immediate effect. The department has also issued a notice, according to which vehicle aggregators have to submit a report as soon as possible.

The transport department took the decision after receiving a lot of complaints from general public. According to people, the auto drivers charge exorbitant fares even for shorter distances. The minimum auto fare in Bangalore is fixed at Rs 20 for a distance of up to 2 kilometre, after which Rs 15 will be charged per kilometre. However, the autos run by cab aggregators charge more than Rs 100 even if the distance is below or up to 2 km. This is illegal and must be stopped soon, says the transport department.