Uber Driver Cancels Ride, Says ‘Mann Nahi Karta’, and Twitter Can Relate

In the chat, it is seen how Kasliwal is calling him to the location and asking if he is going to come. To this, he replied saying “Mann nahi karta,” (I don’t feel like it). The response has amused netizens because cab drivers usually cite other reasons for cancelling cabs, but the honesty of this cab driver has left them speechless.

Ria Kasliwal shared the photo on Twitter with the caption, “So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol”

Check it out here: