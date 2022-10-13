Can India’s Public Policy and ‘Future of Work’ Partner to Solve Mobility Issues?

“Are you a lucky little lady in the City of Light?

Or just another lost angel... City of Night? ”

Jim Morrison gave us a clear binary about cities. How do we want our cities to be—functional cities of light or those teeming with the horrors of night?

What makes some cities more functional than others? At the fundamental level, it is the ease, affordability, and safety of everyday travel. How a city moves tells a lot about its priorities.

From climate change to violence against women and other vulnerable groups, a city's transport map needs to address various concerns. Since it has been established and even acknowledged time and again that the State is unable to meet all the citizens' demand, there is a much bigger need for the private sector enterprises to pitch in with solutions.

But, are we ready for the solutions that are essentially driven by the profit principle? If not, what are the alternatives?