No Eggs and Meat, Sattvik Food Only: NEP Position Paper on Health and Well-Being

A position paper on health and well-being written by a panel of experts in Karnataka NEP task force suggest that serving eggs to school going children will lead to discrimination among students. The paper which is 42 pages long also suggests that meat consumption will result in lifestyle disorder.

On the contrary, the committee of experts headed by John Vijay Sagar, professor and head of the department of child and adolescent psychiatry in NIMHANS recommend children intake only ‘sattvik’ food. The paper further recommends teaching of Veda mantras, Bhagvad Gita, yoga, pranamayana, along with foundational mental and physical health courses.