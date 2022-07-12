Karnataka NEP Recommendations: Caste Erasure, Puranic Bharata, and Moon’s Wives

Karnataka’s NEP curriculum recommendations have not just looked favourably at Manusmriti and called Pythagoras theorem “fake news,” but have also erased caste from the annals of Indian history. The position paper, compiled by nine experts, has also foregrounded ‘Hindu genocides’ and traced the origin of many scientific and mathematical principles, including Fibonacci series and duration of lunar revolution, to ancient India.

Karnataka is the first state in the country where National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented. This year, the NEP curriculum will be introduced at the pre-primary level in Anganwadis in the state. Recently, a textbook revision committee appointed by the state had to be dismantled owing to widespread protests against what was considered ‘saffronisation’ of textbooks.