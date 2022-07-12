Karnataka NEP Recommendations: Caste Erasure, Puranic Bharata, and Moon’s Wives

A position paper on Knowledge of India has recommended that students be taught that moon's revolution cycle was mentioned in ancient Indian text.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Karnataka’s NEP curriculum recommendations have not just looked favourably at Manusmriti and called Pythagoras theorem “fake news,” but have also erased caste from the annals of Indian history. The position paper, compiled by nine experts, has also foregrounded ‘Hindu genocides’ and traced the origin of many scientific and mathematical principles, including Fibonacci series and duration of lunar revolution, to ancient India.
Karnataka is the first state in the country where National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented. This year, the NEP curriculum will be introduced at the pre-primary level in Anganwadis in the state. Recently, a textbook revision committee appointed by the state had to be dismantled owing to widespread protests against what was considered ‘saffronisation’ of textbooks.
As per the position paper (a copy of which is with The Quint), which draws heavily from Knowledge Systems and Practices of India (KTPI) introduced as an elective subject by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), caste was not practised in ancient schooling system.
While Devalayas are places of worship or temples where Dalits and other historically marginalised castes were not allowed entry in pre-independence era, Thinnai are courtyards of homes, predominantly of Brahmins, where cultural exchanges between dominant castes used to take place. In Karnataka, as recently as May 2022, a Dalit family had to take police protection to enter a temple in Yadgir, indicating that untouchability is still practised in parts of the state.
Further, according to the paper, Manusmriti is a text which “contains lofty ideals of public and societal good.” The Manusmriti is being opposed only by “a section” despite it having “injunctions on prohibiting the spilling of pollutants, leftovers, blood or poison in water…,” the paper read.
The reference to Malabar “genocide” is an allusion to Mapila rebellion of 1921, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala had called the “first massacre of Hindus in Kerala.” Further, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been claiming that after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, several Chitpavan Brahmins (the caste to which Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse belonged) were killed in retaliatory riots in Maharashtra.
Copious literature is available on the “Maharashtra genocide” on right-wing leaning sites including OpIndia. Recently, Kashmir Files (2022), which depicted the murders of Kashmiri Pandits had evoked widespread appreciation, with several BJP-ruled states allowing tax-free screenings of the film.
The position paper on Knowledge of India is unabashedly critical of “invaders and colonisers” whose narrative of history, culture, and philosophy Indian, particularly Karnataka, textbooks have been following. The paper, which lashes out against “woke culture,” read:
To make up for this lacunae, the authors have suggested that “Bharatiya” names of people and places be written in “international transliteration scheme” with “appropriate diacritic marks.” This would mean Rabindranath Tagore be spelt as Ravindranath Thakur, the position paper read. The paper has suggested that some words like Dharma should be used in its “original sense” and not as religion, which is a “truncated” form.
It is to be noted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) follows a similar classification for words including Hindutva. Hinduism is not the right word to describe the Hindu religion but Hindutva is, the organisation has been maintaining.
“The history of great kingdoms like the Marāṭhas, Coḷas, and Vijayanagara as well as the early Kāśmīra dynasties, Kaliṅgas, Gaṅgas, Gajapatis, Kākatiyas, Ahoms, Ceras, Pallavas, Pāṇḍyas, Pālas, Senas, and Pratihāras either get a passing mention or not even that. The crucial role they played in our history must be elaborated," the paper read.
It is to be noted that the paper finds no mention of Mughal rulers, who, it seems, could fall under the category of “invaders.” The paper also derides, “British malevolence” for “distortions” of the “age-old civilisation” of Bharata.
While Indian history has no reference to a civilisation called “Bharata,” the paper has defined “Bharata” based on Vishnu Purana as “the land north of the oceans and south of the Himayalas.”
Drawing from the need to define India based on what the paper calls “civilisational continuity,” the authors have suggested changes to the teaching of scientific and mathematical principles.
“…The moon takes about 27.3 days to complete one apparent revolution round the earth. Then introduce the concept of 27 nakṣatrās to keep track of the position of the moon. This has also been encoded as a story in the Taittirīya Saṁhitā where the Moon is said to have 27 wives and that he spends each night with one wife.”
Based on these recommendations, the paper has suggested that teachers have to be trained and sections should be dedicated to books on Knowledge of India in school and college libraries.
The paper, which links several mathematical principles to ancient India, concludes that the Fibonacci series (an infinite series where each number is a sum of the previous two, eg: 0,1, 1, 2, 3…) is based on Kannada poems. According to the paper, the Fibonacci series arises from Kannada the metrical pattern of padas and “the short and long time taken for pronunciation.”
Such connections can be instilled by making Knowledge of India an integral part of the school and college curriculum, the paper has observed.
As per the recommendations, a ‘Knowledge of India’ cell or department should be created in every school, with “pictures and facts” displayed on the board. The schools should also allocate “defined learning period on the weekly timetable” for the subject. “Every school library is recommended to have a separate section titled ‘Knowledge of India’ that showcases books and reading materials on this specific topic.”
The paper has also recommended that schools form tie-ups for research with organisations “specialising in Indian knowledge systems.” As per the paper, these organisations could include the Minister of Education’s recommended list of institutions including Isha Foundation, Coimbatore and Vedic Vignan Kendra, Varanasi.
The position paper, which was submitted to Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), is expected to be considered for implementation by the Karnataka government.
