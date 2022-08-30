Karnataka Lingayat Seer Booked for Rape, But 'Mutts' Will Retain Political Clout

Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru has been accused of sexually assaulting children, and a case has been filed under the Protection from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

It is being alleged that the seer has been sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in the hostel which is run by the educational wing of the mutt.

As of now, an FIR has been filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station, but the case has been transferred to Chitradurga, as the mutt come under their jurisdiction.

Five people have been booked in the case – chief pontiff Shivamurthy Sharanaru, mutt follower Akkamahadevi Rashmi, hostel head Parashivaiah Basavaaditya, and lawyer Gangadharaiah.