Trouble for Karnataka Minority PhD Scholars: Bommai Govt Cuts Fellowship Funds

A new Karnataka government order calling for fellowship applications for minority PhD and MPhil scholars has slashed the fellowship amount that students are eligible to receive. While the fellowship amount has been slashed by 66% for PhD and MPhil students who joined in the academic year 2022-23, the cut is 33% for PhD scholars who joined in the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The order, dated 5 August 2022, was issued by the minority welfare department of the Karnataka government.

The reduction in fellowship amount is a result of depleting revenue of the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has said.