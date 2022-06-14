Karnataka Textbook Revision: How Caste Equations Put BJP on the Back Foot

This sparked a raging storm with writers, scholars, and seers upping their ante against the BJP. The textbook committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha's social media post of 2016, which allegedly ridiculed Kannada poet Kuvempu's work, also did not go down well.

However, the revised Class X Kannada textbook included a speech by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The revisions are currently being called “saffronisation of textbooks," as several organisations have come out stating that the textbooks, after revision, seem to have taken a right-wing turn.