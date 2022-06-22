Dalit Writings Removed, RSS Ideologues Added: All Changes in Karnataka Textbooks

Class 6 Kannada: A poem titled ‘Koodi Nanna Balavya’ (My Life in totality) by writer Malathi Pattanshetty has been deleted with no explanation. Pattanshetty is an award-winning writer who has served as the chairperson of Karnataka Sahitya Academy. She has used her writing to raise voice against social injustices and has encouraged others to do the same.

Class 6 Kannada: A poem by writer and former Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) president Manu Baligar titled ‘Baa Bega Surya’ (Come Soon, Sun) has been removed. Baligar had vociferously protested Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) not holding entrance exams in Kannada and had written to the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to urge the Union government to conduct the exams in Kannada.

Class 6 Kannada: An essay by HS Shivaprakash titled ‘Magu maththu hannugalu’ (Child and fruits) has been removed. Shivaprakash is a writer and professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Class 7 Kannada: Dr HS Anupama’s essay on Savitribai Phule has been deleted. In its place, a lesson titled ‘The First Lesson of Social Responsibility,' written by Ramanada Acharya, a writer associated with RSS-run Kannada weekly Vikrama, has been added.

Class 7 Social Science: A lesson on women social reformers featuring Savitribai Phule, Tarabai Shinde, and Pandit Ramabai has been dropped.

Class 7 Social Science: A lesson titled ‘Gandhi Yuga’ (Gandhi’s era) which spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s early days in the Freedom Movement, Champaran and farmer’s agitation has been dropped.