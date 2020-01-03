Remembering Savitribai Phule, Who Smashed Brahminical Patriarchy

Born on 3 January 1831 in Naigaon, Maharashtra, Savitribai was born into a family of the Mali community, now an Other Backward Caste (OBC). When she was nine, she was married to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule.

Hailing from an oppressed caste and being a woman, she was denied any education before her marriage. Even her husband, Jyotirao, who also belonged to the Mali community, was forced to leave school by Brahmins. He later received his education from a Scottish missionary school, which used to be "open for all".