‘Ideology’: Here's What KB Hedgewar’s Speech in Kannada Textbooks Says

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech, which will be included in Kannada textbooks from the academic year 2022-23, is about ideology, though it does not specifically refer to any one ideology. The Quint has accessed the chapter titled 'Nijavada Aadarsha Purusha Yaaragabeku?' (Who should be should a true role model?) and here is what it says.

According to KB Hedgewar, people shouldn't look up to humans as role models. Instead, they should find their role models in Tattva, meaning principles and ideology.

The Karnataka government has adopted the recommendations of the state textbook revision committee and has included Hedgewar's speech as one of the chapters in class X Kannada (first language) textbooks.