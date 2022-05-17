Karnataka Includes RSS Founder Hedgewar’s Speech in Class 10 Textbook, Stirs Row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar
(Photo: Sudhirn/Wikimedia Commons 3.0 Unported)
The inclusion of a speech by the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for Class 10 students has stirred a row in the state.
The revision in the Class 10 textbook has triggered outrage. The inclusion of Hedgewar’s speech has been objected to by organisations like the All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC).
The organisations have also pointed out that works by renaissance literary figures like AN Murthi Rao's ‘Vyaghrageethe', P Lankesh's ‘Mruga Mattu Sundari,' and Sara Aboobacker's ‘Yuddha,' have also been omitted from the textbook.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh defended the inclusion of the speech, saying that the textbook does not contain anything about Hedgewar or RSS, but only his speech on what should be an inspiration to people, especially the youth, and that those who have raised objections have not gone through the textbook.
"Some people want to object to everything and they feel what they have said is only the truth and only their thinking has to be told to society..." the Minister said.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)