Kerur Communal Clashes: 18 Arrested After 3 Stabbed, Shops Burnt

Communal violence erupted in Bagalkot's Kerur over an alleged case of eve-teasing by Muslim community members on 6 July, 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
A day after communal clashes broke out between two groups of different faith, Bagalkote police have arrested 18 people and have registered four First Information Reports (FIRs).
As of now, all accused have been sent to judicial custody and investigation is underway. Security in and around Kerur village has also been beefed up and section 144 has been imposed for two days starting 6 July 2022 to bring the situation under control.
On 5 July 2022, a clash broke out between a group of Muslims and Hindus over an alleged case of eve-teasing. According to the police, the violence erupted after a local leader Arun Kattimani, associated with the Hindu Jagaran Vedike, a right-wing Hindutva group, accused Muslim men of eve-teasing a Hindu girl.
Angered over allegations made by Arun Kattimani, a group of Muslim men stabbed the Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader and two others, who are currently hospitalised.
Reacting to the stabbing, Kattimani's supporters and activists belonging to the Hindu Jagaran Vedike went to the areas where Muslims resided, burnt shops, and damaged few vehicles.
Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash said, "We have registered four FIRs, as per sections 307 (attempt to murder), 435 (indulging in arson, fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house or property) and146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code."
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Kerur incident happened due to personal issues. Police have already controlled the situation and some arrests have been made. While the injured are being treated at the hospital, instructions have been given to both communities to maintain harmony."
