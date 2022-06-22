‘My Son Is Innocent but in Jail’: Father of Shadab Ahmad, Accused in Delhi Riots

It has been alleged that many arrested and slapped with charges under the stringent UAPA over the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 are innocent. Although the faces of a few made it to the headlines, many others have just gotten lost in the dark, languishing in jails. In our upcoming documentary, which is releasing on 22 June, we bring you stories of at least four such unknown faces. This is the last of a four-part documentary and is a small snippet of one of the stories featured – that of Shadab Ahmad.

More than two years have passed since the Delhi riots. Shamshad Ahmad has sometimes been making rounds of the courts, and sometimes Jantar Mantar, for the release of his son Shadab.

We met Shamshad Ahmad for the first time at Jantar Mantar itself. He had come to participate in a program held in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As soon as we started talking, Shamshad Ahmad said-