Karnataka: Hindu Jagaran Vedike Leader Booked for Comments on Quran, Muslims

The Kolar Police have filed an FIR against Hindu Jagaran Vedike activist Keshav Murthy.
The Kolar Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Hindu Jagaran Vedike activist Keshav Murthy, on Wednesday, 6 July over his comments on the Quran.
The state convenor of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, Murthy was booked on 1 July after Zameer Ahamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia filed a complaint.
A video of Murthy’s speech, accessed by The Quint, saw him call the Quran a “criminal book” and called people who read the Holy text, “terrorists.”
The police have registered a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 505i (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), The Indian Express reported.
However, the police are yet to arrest Murthy.
