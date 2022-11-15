Karnataka Elections: Will Independent Hindutva Hardliners Dent BJP's Vote Share?

The controversial chief of Sri Ram Sene, Pramod Muthalik has announced that 25 people with staunch Hindutva ideological backing will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

In what is being seen as a threat to BJP, the candidates are being chosen to revive the "Hindutva" and are critical of the Basavaraj Bommai's government in the state.

The Quint spoke to the head of Sri Ram Sene, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition Congress to understand the implications of independent splinter groups being formed in the Sangh Parivar and how it is likely to be a hindrance to BJP’s electoral performance in May 2023.