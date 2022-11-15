Karnataka Elections: Will Independent Hindutva Hardliners Dent BJP's Vote Share?

Sri Ram Sene chief, Pramod Muthalik to contest 2023 elections as an independent candidate.
The controversial chief of Sri Ram Sene, Pramod Muthalik has announced that 25 people with staunch Hindutva ideological backing will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.
In what is being seen as a threat to BJP, the candidates are being chosen to revive the "Hindutva" and are critical of the Basavaraj Bommai's government in the state.
The Quint spoke to the head of Sri Ram Sene, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition Congress to understand the implications of independent splinter groups being formed in the Sangh Parivar and how it is likely to be a hindrance to BJP’s electoral performance in May 2023.
Pramod Muthalik, infamously called as a 'moral policeman' in Karnataka, and known for his hardline Hindutva stance, announced on 11 November, that he will certainly contest in the Karnataka assembly elections which is to be held in May 2023.
Clarifying that he would be contesting as an independent candidate, Muthalik also told the media that 24 others who are part of Hindu Sanghatana Okkuta, a union of Hindu organisations, based in Karnataka will also contest elections.
In an interaction with The Quint, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said:
The group of 25 candidates, who are being considered to fight the elections independently, are being identified based on their activities to promote the majoritarian Hindutva ideology, he said.
Despite making a decision to contest independently, the collective being led by Pramod Muthalik, is being backed by several leaders of the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janagruti Samiti, and Hindu Jagaran Vedike, The Quint has learnt.
As part of their manifesto, the collective of independent candidates will be pursuing socio-political campaigns in the interest of Hindutva. Talking about their plans ahead for elections, Muthalik also told The Quint that their focus will be to "protect Hindus who are being forcibly converted to other religions."
Other Hindutva causes like total prevention of cow slaughter, fight against love jihad, and the promotion of endogamy are also likely to be part of their manifesto.
Pramod Muthalik has been a vocal supporter of PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, lauding the both the leaders of the BJP of as champions of Hindutva.
However, is his decision to contest elections along with 24 other hardline right-wing Hindutva leaders and his criticism of the governing party in Karnataka likely to affect the prospects of BJP in 25 constituencies?
While the BJP's Lahar Singh Shiroya, believes that Muthalik's announcement has very little significance on BJP's votebank, political analyst SM Jamdar opines otherwise.
In an interaction with The Quint Jamdar said, "Now, with Pramod Muthalik and other Hindutva hardliners deciding to fight elections, the BJP might face competition despite them trying to constantly communalise the electorate in the Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Malanadu region. This because the Bommai government, which is accused of being corrupt, is also blamed for "not doing enough" for the Hindu cause."
Pramod Muthalik has also been a vocal critic of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, alleging that his ministers, allegedly demanding 40 percent commission, were corrupt. Earlier, he along with seers like Om Sri Vidyananda Saraswati and Sai Eshwara Swami from the Karnataka Santa Samithi had also accused the Bommai government of delayed action in the cases of Paresh Mesta, Harsha, and Praveen Nettaru.
Observing the developments from a distance, the Opposition Congress asserted that it doesn't wish to analyse why there were formation of independent groups within the Hindutva organisations, but would rather reap the benefit from a divided vote bank of the BJP.
Analysing the political entry of radical Hindutva activists, Shah Nizamuddin Foujdar, General Secretary of KPCC said:
