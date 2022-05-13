Sri Ram Sene Calls for Bulldozing of ‘Illegal Churches’ in Karnataka

Just four days after Sri Ram Sene members were detained for playing Hindu devotional songs using loudspeakers to demand a ban on azan, Pramod Muthalik, the founder and chief of the right-wing organisation has called for "bulldozing" or demolition of "illegally constructed churches" in the state.

Addressing a gathering on 13 May 2022 Pramod Muthalik claimed that thousands of Hindus were being converted into Christianity by force. "Every day, thousands of Hindus are being converted into Christianity. The conversion is being done through deceit and force. The only way to deal this issue is by bringing a stringent law against conversion and by also demolishing illegal churches by bulldozing them," said Pramod Muthalik in Mysore.