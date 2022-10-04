How Karnataka's Paresh Mesta Case Turned Communal & How CBI Ruled Out Murder

In 2017, tension gripped the town of Honnavara, in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, after 21-year-old Paresh Mesta was found dead under suspicious circumstances on 8 December.

The death led to a political standoff between the Congress government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state unit of the BJP. The BJP alleged that Paresh Mesta was killed for being a Hindu and that Congress government was unable to control attacks on Hindutva workers.

Five years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which was investigating the case has filed a B-report in the case and has concluded that Mesta's death was accidental and not a murder.

Here is a look back at the five year old case and the implications it had on the state politics.