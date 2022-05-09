Sri Ram Sene Plays Hindu Hymns From Loudspeaker in Karnataka To Counter Azan

The Hindu hymns were recited not just from Mysuru, but from Bengaluru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, as a way to counter azan, several Hindu hymns and devotional songs could be heard in Mysuru at 5:00 am on Monday, 9 May.
Controversies over loudspeakers have erupted in several Indian states, with three being booked in Mumbai, one man having been beaten to death for using a loudspeaker in a Gujarat temple, and with the Allahabad High Court stating that the use of loudspeaker from a mosque is not a fundamental right.
Speaking to the media, the Sri Ram Sene chief said, "No mosques have stopped the usage of loudspeakers early in the morning. There is no action being taken against them. They have neither stopped the volume levels during the other times that they offer azan. In response to this, we have started playing and chanting Omkara and other devotional songs at 5:00 am in Mysore's Shivaram Pete's Hanuman Mandira.”
He added:
Meanwhile, Hindutva activists from Sri Ram Sene in Bengaluru, who were trying to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque in Ashoka Nagara, were detained by the police.
