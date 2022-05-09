Sri Ram Sene Plays Hindu Hymns From Loudspeaker in Karnataka To Counter Azan

A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, as a way to counter azan, several Hindu hymns and devotional songs could be heard in Mysuru at 5:00 am on Monday, 9 May.

Controversies over loudspeakers have erupted in several Indian states, with three being booked in Mumbai, one man having been beaten to death for using a loudspeaker in a Gujarat temple, and with the Allahabad High Court stating that the use of loudspeaker from a mosque is not a fundamental right.

Meanwhile, the Hindu hymns were recited not just from Mysuru, but from Bengaluru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.