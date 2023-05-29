Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka CM Incharge of Finance Ministry: Who's Handling What in New Cabinet?

Karnataka CM Incharge of Finance Ministry: Who's Handling What in New Cabinet?

The Karnataka government has a 32-member Cabinet. Here's the full list of ministers and their portfolios.
The Quint
South India News
Published:

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with newly-inducted cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, 27 May.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with newly-inducted cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, 27 May.</p></div>

The various positions held by ministers in the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government has been finalised.

Top brass: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also act as the finance minister of the state, according to a notification dated Sunday, 28 May.

  • Additionally, the CM will also be incharge of Cabinet Affairs, Department Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT, Infrastructure Development as well as other unallocated portfolios.

Second-in-command: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will have the all-important job of overseeing Bengaluru's development via departments such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and more.

  • He has also been appointed as the irrigation minister.

Why it matters: Bengaluru's roadways and infrastructure came under scrutiny recently after a techie allegedly died from being trapped in a waterlogged underpass. What's more, city municipal elections are also due shortly.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Rs 2,000 Notes, Karnataka Polls & More

Divvying it up: The other ministers in the 32-member Cabinet have been appointed in the following capacities:

  1. G Parameshwara: Home Ministry (excluding intelligence)

  2. Dinesh Gundu Rao: Health and Family Welfare

  3. HK Patil: Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism

  4. MB Patil: Large and Medium Industries

  5. KJ George: Energy

  6. KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

  7. Ramalinga Reddy: Transport and Muzrai

  8. HC Mahadevappa: Social Welfare

  9. Satish Jarakiholi: Public Works

  10. Krishna Byregowda: Revenue

  11. Priyank Kharge: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

  12. Shivanand Patil: Textiles, Sugarcane Development and the Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from the Cooperation department.

  13. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare

  14. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur: Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises

  15. Eshwar Khandre: Forest, Ecology and Environment

  16. N Cheluvarayaswamy: Agriculture, Mines and Geology

  17. SS Mallikarjun: Horticulture

  18. Rahim Khan: Municipal Administration and Haj

  19. Santosh S Lad: Labour

  20. Laxmi R Hebbalkar: Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment

  21. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil: Medical Education and Skill Development

  22. RB Timmapur: Excise

  23. K Venkatesh: Animal Husbandry and Sericulture

  24. Shivaraj Tangadagi: Backward Class, Kannada and Culture

  25. D Sudhakar: Planning and Statistics

  26. B Nagendra: Youth Services, Sports and ST Welfare

  27. KN Rajanna: Co-operation

  28. Suresha BS: Urban Development and Town Planning

  29. Mankal Vaidya: Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport

  30. Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and Secondary Education

  31. MC Sudhakar: Higher Education

  32. NS Boseraju: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology

The story so far: The Congress gained a majority of the seats (135) in the elections for the 224-member legislative Assembly that was held on 10 May. Meanwhile, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 66 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) won in 19 seats.

  • Eight ministers were sworn-in, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on 20 May.

  • After extensive deliberations, the chief minister added 24 more elected MLAs to his Cabinet. They were subsequently sworn in on Saturday, 27 May.

Also Read'A Balanced Voice': Who Is Karnataka's New Assembly Speaker UT Khader?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT