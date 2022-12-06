Caste Atrocities: Why Are TN Survivors of Honour Killing Demanding a Unique Law?

In 1967, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai created history by amending the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and recognising what’s called a ‘self-respect’ marriage that rejected priests, dowry, and encouraged inter-caste matrimony. Social reformer Periyar called this “daring not just for Tamil Nadu but also the entire world.”

Which is why, the case of P Aruna, who was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on 21 November, was a wake-up call that indicated caste inequity still prevails in the state. Aruna, who belonged to the Thevar caste, was studying in a private nursing college in Coimbatore and was in love with a man, whom she wanted to marry, from the Nadar caste.