Caste Atrocities: Why Are TN Survivors of Honour Killing Demanding a Unique Law?

A draft Bill emphasises the rights of adults to control their own lives and to choose partners without the consent of their families, castes, tribes, or religious communities.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
In 1967, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai created history by amending the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and recognising what’s called a ‘self-respect’ marriage that rejected priests, dowry, and encouraged inter-caste matrimony. Social reformer Periyar called this “daring not just for Tamil Nadu but also the entire world.”
Which is why, the case of P Aruna, who was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on 21 November, was a wake-up call that indicated caste inequity still prevails in the state. Aruna, who belonged to the Thevar caste, was studying in a private nursing college in Coimbatore and was in love with a man, whom she wanted to marry, from the Nadar caste.
The recent incidents are a reminder of the long-standing demand made by survivors, families of the deceased, and activists to implement a law, specific to Tamil Nadu, against 'honour' killing.
Gowsalya and other activists including ‘Evidence’ Kathir formulated a draft Bill titled ‘The Freedom of Marriage and Association and Prohibition of Crimes In the Name of Honour Bill 2022’ and the Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network submitted it to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in September 2022.
Arokiasamy Vincent Raj, better known as 'Evidence' Kathir, was selected to be the recipient of the 2022 Raoul Wallenberg Prize, as he has been known for his work to help secure Dalit and Adivasi rights in the state.
'Evidence' Kathir handed over the draft Bill titled ‘The Freedom of Marriage and Association and Prohibition of Crimes In the Name of Honour Bill 2022’ to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in September.
Kathir told The Quint that it isn't just caste but also patriarchy and age-old cultural notions that play an active role in 'honour' killings.
What makes the Bill important even when there are other laws, including Special Marriage Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989, which protect the constitutional rights of adults who want to marry?
Gowsalya reiterated the need for a separate law by citing her own life as an example.
Gowsalya testified against her own father who was allegedly responsible for the murder of her husband Shankar.
On 13 March 2016, V Shankar, who was a Dalit, and his wife, Gowsalya, a caste Hindu, were allegedly attacked in broad daylight in Udumalpet of Tiruppur district. Though both sustained severe injuries, Gowsalya survived and Shankar died on the spot. Gowsalya's father Chinnasamy was the prime accused in the case.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, submitted a year ago, she pointed out that Stalin was among the first to raise his voice against the Madras High Court order to acquit Chinnasamy and two others, for their alleged involvement in the murder of Shankar.
Gowsalya cited another incident from 26 November 2022, when Gurusamy, a young Dalit PhD scholar, was allegedly made to spend nearly 24 hours in police custody after his wife’s father filed a ‘person missing’ complaint and levelled allegations of theft against him.
He has been married to Sudoroli, who belongs to the Reddiar caste (Backward Class) since 13 October 2022. Despite multiple letters to police officials clarifying that she got married on own will, the couple have allegedly faced harassment. It was only after pressure from anti-caste activists, including Gowsalya, that the police agreed to release Gurusamy.
The Bill states that couples can seek protection from the police if they face opposition from their families or others.
The draft Bill also assures all victims and witnesses, economic security as they will be provided shelter, travel, and maintenance expenses during the investigation and trial.
For the past one and a half years, Jayaram, a differently-abled man working as a barber in Karur, who lost his son a year ago, has been appealing to the state government for monetary aid but has not received any help so far. In 2021, his 22-year-old son Hariharan was murdered in broad daylight in front of a temple in Karur, allegedly by the relatives of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, because he was from a marginalised caste.
Hariharan was murdered in broad daylight in front of a temple in Karur, allegedly by the relatives of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship with.
A key demand made by families of victims of honour killing and activists is that these deaths and crimes should be accounted for what they are.
“How many caste-based murders have happened in the past few years? None of them have even been recorded separately. So how will we have a systematic understanding of the honour killings in the state?" Gowsalya asked.
The draft Bill also dictates that the state government must constantly monitor areas that are notorious for such caste-based crimes, a special cell of police needs to be constituted in each district, and safe houses must be set up in each district for persons seeking protection against these crimes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)