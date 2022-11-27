A Long Battle: After 11 Years, Alleged Gang-Rape by TN Cops Goes to Trial

It has been 11 years since Mageshwari*, who was allegedly abducted by the police and subjected to torture and gang-rape, had a miscarriage. After surviving it, she ran away to a different town to start a new life.

Mageshwari* (name changed to protect her identity), aged 31, is one of the four Irular (categorised as Scheduled Tribes) women who were allegedly gang raped by five policemen of the Thirukoilur police station in Tamil Nadu in 2011. The rape case is being heard by the Villupuram SC-ST Special Court, this November.

The Quint spoke to the survivors and activists who have been relentlessly fighting for justice.