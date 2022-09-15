TN Losing Its Mojo as Manufacturing Hub? Power Tariff Hike Costs MSMEs

While consumers and large-scale industries are yet to feel the impact of power tariff hike, MSMEs are feeling hopeless.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/ The Quint)
Twenty years ago, Sajiv Badhra left Kerala's Kozhikode to settle in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He ran a successful business supplying machine parts for companies dealing with pump sets. With a 10-member team, he had an annual turnover of Rs 30 lakhs.
However, with demonetisation, the pandemic, and rising prices of raw materials, he had to send all his employees, except for one, away. He thought he would eventually be able to revive his company but the recent hike in power tariff has pushed Badhra to become a worker rather than a business owner.
After 15 years of running a business, Sajiv has now decided to shut shop owing to rise in production costs.
Several owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Trichy, Tiruppur, Tiruchengode, Gummidipoondi, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other districts in Tamil Nadu have expressed dismay over the steep increase in power tariff mooted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).
For the first time in eight years, the TANGEDCO has proposed an annual increase of tariff by 6 percent.
Considering TANGEDCO’s financial health is reeling under the weight of mounting debts and long-pending payments to generators, this was a much anticipated step.
For consumers under Low Tension Tariff, who consume up to 500 units bi-monthly, the revised energy charges will push electricity bills up by nearly 53 percent to Rs 1,725 from existing Rs 1,130.
TANGEDCO will gather 25 percent more energy charges for commercial consumers through the new framework as the duration of peak hours has been changed.
While consumers and large-scale industries are yet to understand the impact of this on their bills, MSMEs are feeling hopeless.
The story of almost every MSME owner in Coimbatore, the manufacturing hub in the state, is quite tragic. For instance, A Ravi's business is turning into a colossal failure.
For the past two decades he has been running a small-scale factory with his wife, brother, and three male workers, making couplings for automobiles.
Ravi breaks down saying, “I was living as a proud middle-class man and today, my life is just sinking. And I am taking those who were working with me down.”
Ravi might have to let go of two workers from his firm as he can no longer afford to pay wages.
“Every morning, we start work at 8 am and now because of the peak charges, we will have to pay the hiked fare for eight hours a day. There is already a 40 percent rise in prices of raw materials and the number of orders we get has gone down by 50 percent. My wife doubles up as an accountant and manager and I work two extra shifts every day but still I don't think I will be able to make a profit," he added.
As much as 70 percent of the 1.5 lakh MSME units in Coimbatore are reeling under heavy losses and unemployment since the pandemic.
Ravi is among the 70 percent of the 1.5 lakh MSME units in Coimbatore that are reeling under heavy losses and unemployment since the pandemic. However, after the second wave of COVID-19, the pace picked up; but now with the price hike, the slump is back, said J James, President of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT).
Over 25 percent of the MSME units in Trichy have already become Non Performing Assets, said a senior union leader to The Quint.
MSMEs have had a great share towards making Tamil Nadu one of the top 10 automobile hubs in the world.
Owners of MSMEs have decided to hold a state-wide protest on 20 September demanding the rollback of the price-hike or at least a reconsideration of the rates. But when The Quint spoke to business owners, they said that the protest would only further affect them as losing even a day’s work would mean huge losses.
The MSMEs have called for a strike on 20 September.
Power has been a long-used political key card when it comes to drawing popular support. Both All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have assured that they would wave each consumer's electricity charges of up to 100 units for two months.
MSME owners pointed out that the biggest concern has been rising raw material prices to the tune of 55 percent, that has taken a huge hit on their production.
Those who use more than 500 units (who account for only 3 percent of 2.37 crore domestic consumers in total) will now experience a higher impact of the hike.
A senior official told The Quint, “We are able to provide these free units only if we have middle-income and high income consumers paying for their electricity. However, it doesn’t make up for the cost difference so we hope this hike will help us recover our losses.”
Several have abandoned their businesses as they can't afford to even buy raw materials.
Several MSME association leaders expressed disappointment over the fact that they had met with political leaders several times but their concerns were not factored in.
"Most MSMEs are family-owned. Our industry is also quite resilient. But only a small percentage with financial discipline can manage to stay afloat with this power rate hike. This increase needs to be carried over to the customers but that means taking the risk of losing them to competitors from other states. We are in a tricky situation," said Srikanth Krishnamurthy, CEO at Alfa Rubber & Springs (P) Ltd.
A senior officer in TANGEDCO told The Quint that they are assessing the concerns from the MSME sector but that "it is quite unlikely" that there will be any rollback.
