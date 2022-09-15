TN Losing Its Mojo as Manufacturing Hub? Power Tariff Hike Costs MSMEs

Twenty years ago, Sajiv Badhra left Kerala's Kozhikode to settle in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He ran a successful business supplying machine parts for companies dealing with pump sets. With a 10-member team, he had an annual turnover of Rs 30 lakhs.

However, with demonetisation, the pandemic, and rising prices of raw materials, he had to send all his employees, except for one, away. He thought he would eventually be able to revive his company but the recent hike in power tariff has pushed Badhra to become a worker rather than a business owner.