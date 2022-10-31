Why 12 Villages Are Protesting the Proposal for a Second Airport for Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that Chennai needed to have a new airport to complement the existing one at Meenambakkam as the inflow of tourists, investors, and others into the city has been on the rise.

Earlier, the state had shortlisted Pannur, Parandur, Tiruporur, and Padalam as four possible sites. While Padalam and Tiruporur were dropped as they were situated close to the Kalpakkam nuclear plant and the defence airbase at Tambaram, Pannur had many residential complexes.