DMK vs Tamil Nadu Governor: Just a Constitutional Stalemate, Or Is There More?

In Tamil Nadu, it is not just a constitutional stalemate over Bills which is straining the relationship between Governor RN Ravi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, as the DMK is also opposed to Ravi’s “rhetoric.”

RN Ravi is a former IPS officer, former Deputy National Security Advisor, and former Governor of Nagaland, who has been the Governor of Tamil Nadu since 2021.