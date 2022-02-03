TN Governor RN Ravi Returns Anti-NEET Bill, Says It's Against Student Interests

The Governor also cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the Christian Medical College case where the apex court had comprehensively examined the issue from a social justice perspective as well and had upheld NEET as “it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice.”

Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill in September 2021, which aims to do away with the requirement of NEET for admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree courses, and instead, provide admission on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 12 examination) through normalisation.