Why Tamil Nadu's Opposition to EWS Quota Is Political, Ideological, & Historical

Shortly after the Supreme Court on Monday, 7 November, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which introduced 10 percent reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin termed the split verdict a 'setback' to a century-old fight for social justice.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had decided against implementing the EWS quota in Tamil Nadu, was one of the petitioners in the case that challenged the 103rd amendment. The DMK has now decided to file a review petition in the SC against the order.

What made Tamil Nadu parties – DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – oppose the EWS judgment vociferously? The reason lies in TN's history, the Dravidian parties' ideologies, and the current political context.