TN Governor-Government Row: No Constitutional Deadlock, But Federalism at Risk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on 26 April said that the governor of the state should merely do a "postman's job and send the (anti-NEET) Bill to the President." This was said a day after the state's Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to clip the governor's power over appointment of state university vice chancellors.

“That the governor is refusing to do a simple postman’s job is unbecoming of the post he holds,” Stalin remarked.

The CM's acerbic comments came amid a protracted battle between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the state government over the former’s refusal to act on pending Bills passed by the Assembly. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been maintaining that the state is heading towards a "constitutional deadlock." The governor needs to be recalled, the party has been insisting.